Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.62). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.39. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.