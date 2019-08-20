Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SYMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.77.

SYMC stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Symantec will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 28,835.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430,202 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 129.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Symantec by 96.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 12,780.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Symantec by 5.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 38,000,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

