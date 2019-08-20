Switcheo (SWTH) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.41 million and $1,930.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00260944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.01302982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022195 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

