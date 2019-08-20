Swiss National Bank Purchases 297,900 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Invitation Homes worth $49,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,193,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after buying an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 241.3% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 73,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

In other news, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,008,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.