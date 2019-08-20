Swiss National Bank Has $45.77 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Cardinal Health worth $45,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Swedbank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $106,911,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $37,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 720,871 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 300.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 842,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 632,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 295.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 761,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 569,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

