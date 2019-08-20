SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum Sells 4,365 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum sold 4,365 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $74,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SVMK traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 977,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,368. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -12.24. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. SVMK’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SVMK by 3,055.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

