Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of SU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 3,444,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,289. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

