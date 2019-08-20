Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.09. 10,147,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,648,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.