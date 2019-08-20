Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.3% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,825,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,873. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

