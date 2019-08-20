Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,742,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,058 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $108.13. 1,804,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

