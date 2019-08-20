Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $1,191.27. 26,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,165.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,154.76. The firm has a market cap of $816.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

