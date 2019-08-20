Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 271 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

ACN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 455,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,020. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average of $177.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

