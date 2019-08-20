Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 65,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 221,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.98. 469,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,316 shares of company stock valued at $48,598,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

