StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and STEX. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $669,730.00 and approximately $1,789.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,074,681,213,578 coins and its circulating supply is 9,314,450,040,123 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24, STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

