Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0112 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Binance and Coinone. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $7.55 million and $95,045.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00261809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01311588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Mercatox, Binance, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

