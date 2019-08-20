Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to report $157.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the lowest is $155.74 million. Store Capital reported sales of $137.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $629.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.73 million to $657.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $687.75 million, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $739.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 56,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 494,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 1,433,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.