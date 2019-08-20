Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 300,000 Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. Origin Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 673.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,397. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

