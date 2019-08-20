Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of Chemical Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chemical Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial during the first quarter worth about $15,122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Shafer acquired 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $249,585.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,431.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David T. Provost acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHFC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Chemical Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.83 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

