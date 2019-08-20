Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Major Shareholder Sells $478,750.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 407,200 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,506,640.00.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Steel Partners by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

