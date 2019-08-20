State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Increased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,653,000 after acquiring an additional 985,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,936,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,821,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,657,000 after acquiring an additional 866,392 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,087,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $224,365 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 72,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,826. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

