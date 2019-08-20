State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Becton Dickinson and worth $86,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 122,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. 273,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

