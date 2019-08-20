State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,080 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $100,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.4% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,533. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

