State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,025 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paypal were worth $179,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after acquiring an additional 422,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,515,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

