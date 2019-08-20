State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,945 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Linde worth $152,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $200,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2,334.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.50. 409,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.64. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

