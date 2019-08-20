State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $347.30 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,098 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $347,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,946,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,356,312. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $251.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

