State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $120.08 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher worth $120,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,352,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,913,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,549,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $141.21. 430,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,424. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In related news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,316 shares of company stock worth $48,598,531. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

