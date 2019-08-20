State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,170 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $239,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 801,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

