Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 52,942 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $139,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,141,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $233,567,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $232,052,000 after acquiring an additional 350,124 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.92. 2,774,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,684. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.