SSE (LON:SSE) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,200.85 ($15.69).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,113 ($14.54) on Friday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,287 ($16.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 68.20 ($0.89) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total value of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23). Also, insider Crawford S. Gillies bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.