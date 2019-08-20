SportyCo (SPF) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SportyCo has a market cap of $95,158.00 and $2,432.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Kucoin and Coinbe. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00260752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.01300658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbe, OKEx, ChaoEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

