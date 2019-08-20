Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.12. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

In related news, insider David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $16,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,983. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

