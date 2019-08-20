Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,632.40

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,632.40 and traded as high as $2,327.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,296.00, with a volume of 208,131 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Spectris to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,573.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,632.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

