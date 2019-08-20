Spectiv Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $181,629.00 and $289.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00262037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.01317054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.