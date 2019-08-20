SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $291.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,735,289. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.77.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.