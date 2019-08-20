SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,255. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.