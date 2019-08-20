Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, 12,786,274 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 17,765,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

