Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of SBSI opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

