South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO John C. Pollok Sells 7,434 Shares

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 3,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $85.50.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in South State by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 237,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,657,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in South State by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after buying an additional 204,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 366,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,164,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
