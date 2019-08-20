South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO John C. Pollok Sells 7,434 Shares

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 3,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $85.50.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in South State by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 237,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,657,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in South State by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after buying an additional 204,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 366,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,164,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

