South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 122000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of South Star Mining from C$0.87 to C$0.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get South Star Mining alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

South Star Mining (CVE:STS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About South Star Mining (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.