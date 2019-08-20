SophiaTX Achieves Market Cap of $572,087.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $572,087.00 and approximately $24,619.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,739,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,277,548 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

