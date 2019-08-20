SONM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,599.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, SONM has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $153,599.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Binance and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SONM Token Profile

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.io

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, COSS, Tidex, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

