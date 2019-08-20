SongCoin Trading Up 453.6% This Week (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SongCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,013.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SongCoin has traded 453.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SongCoin Profile

SongCoin (SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org . SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

