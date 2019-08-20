Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Solaris has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $443,591.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002417 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000382 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000232 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,711,941 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

