Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Trading Up 0%

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.50, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

