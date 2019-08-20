Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $1,141,826.85 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,826.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,583,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,822,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,246,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

