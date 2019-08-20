SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Gap Up to $37.65

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $37.65. SINA shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 3,685,752 shares.
SINA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SINA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.69.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SINA by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SINA by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SINA by 668.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
