SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Gap Up to $37.65

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $37.65. SINA shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 3,685,752 shares.

SINA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SINA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Get SINA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.57 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.06%. SINA’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SINA by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SINA by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SINA by 668.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.