SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Shares Up 6.1%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.59, 179,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 106,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.82.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.