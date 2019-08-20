Sigma Planning Corp Has $553,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,658,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter.

FIW opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

