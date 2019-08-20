SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,682,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,459,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,282,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.44. 1,006,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,803. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

