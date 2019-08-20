SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 911 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45,113.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 507,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 293,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 245,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

